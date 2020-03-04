Snow Fell 16 Out Of 29 Days In February In ColoradoThe bulk of February's snow fell across the northern half of the state because of how the jet stream oriented itself.

43 minutes ago

Spread the WarmthMerle nearly died of exposure until he was able to turn his life around.

49 minutes ago

McCaffrey Era Begins For UNC BearsEd McCaffrey held his first official practice as the new University of Northern Colorado Bears head coach in Greeley on Tuesday.

56 minutes ago

Occidental Will Teach Girls About Careers In Oil And Gas And Annual Girls And Science EventCBS4 has again teamed up with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to host the 6th annual Girls & Science, a day focused on introducing girls to women working in STEAM fields (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

2 hours ago

Mike Bloomberg Has Dropped Out For The Democratic Presidential NominationFormer New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

Wednesday Is Petition Deadline For 22-Week Abortion Ban In ColoradoThe group says they have enough signatures to get the measure on the November ballot.

3 hours ago