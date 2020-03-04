Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A powerhouse political player and community leader who touched the lives of many has passed away. Steve Farber helped bring the Democratic National Convention to Denver in 2008.
He also found the American Transplant Foundation. He believed no one should die while waiting for a lifesaving transplant.
He suffered kidney failure before receiving a kidney from his son 16 years ago.
The organization helped save more than 1,400 lives.
His law firm says he died peacefully, surrounded by his family.
Farber was 76 years old.
The foundation says in lieu of gifts, his family requested all donations go directly to the American Transplant Foundation.