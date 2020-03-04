DENVER (CBS4) – State lawmakers talked about people who want to bring their dogs to restaurants. A bill would create guidelines for such establishments to allow pets on patios.
Rep. Alec Garnett is sponsoring the bill. It passed the Senate and is moving through the House.
“Forty-seven percent of Coloradans are dog owners. Colorado ranks as one of the most dog-friendly states in the entire union. So when you look at all the states across the country and you think about which state loves dogs the most… if this bill passes Colorado will be number one,” he said.
The bill includes mandating a separate entrance outside of the restaurant, no dogs would be allowed on the furniture and no food or drink could be prepared on the patio.
The dog must also be on a leash which is being held by someone.