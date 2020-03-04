Comments
LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– HealthOne has purchased more than 10 acres in Lone Tree’s RidgeGate Community for a future expansion of the Sky Ridge Medical Center.
HealthOne said it will help meet an ongoing demand for new services.
The company paid more than $6 million for the land according to the Denver Business Journal.
HealthOne is the largest health care system in the Denver metro area with more than 11,000 employees.