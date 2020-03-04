



– CBS4 has again teamed up with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to host the 6th annual Girls & Science , a day focused on introducing girls to women working in STEAM fields (science, technology, engineering, arts and math). In Colorado, oil and gas exploration and production creates tens of thousands of those jobs. Occidental is the largest oil and gas producer in the state.

Jennifer Shea is the company’s Environmental Director. She said she was drawn to a STEAM career as a child.

“My dad was a mechanical engineer. He worked a lot in the environmental regulation realm, so he always used to bring materials and information home. I would ask him a lot of questions,” Shea said.

And never did it cross her mind that she couldn’t be a scientist.

“I credit my parents for that and I hope this particular event can do the same thing for all girls.”

That’s a philosophy Occidental takes seriously. Amanda Gash is the company’s Community Partners and Employment Engagement Advisor, a role she had with Anadarko and still has with Occidental (Occidental recently bought Anadarko).

Gash has seen firsthand the excitement created by Girls & Science.

“I love the day because of the energy,” Gash said. “Doors open, the girls come in and it’s nonstop for the rest of the day.

“The conversations that we get to have not only with the young women but also men about what we’re doing, they’re always great conversations.”

And the women at Occidental, like Shea, are front and center on this day.

“We have just an amazing group of women who work for this company who are just very bright and innovative and really care about growing the next generation of scientists and engineers,” Gash said.

And as a veteran, Gash has nothing but praise for the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

“They really put in time and attention to how they’ve created this event to make it special for everybody who comes.”