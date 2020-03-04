(HOODLINE) – Looking for a new sushi bar to check out? Look no further than this recent arrival. Called Mika Sushi 3, the fresh addition can be found at 2730 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 118, in University Hills.
Mika Sushi 3 serves up fresh sushi and other Japanese-inspired plates. On the menu, expect to see items like edamame, crab cheese wontons, shrimp tempura, seaweed salad, miso soup, sushi entree platters and a variety of a la carte sushi roll and sashimi options, including red snapper, snow crab, salmon, striped bass, eel, yellowtail and white tuna.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Mika Sushi 3 has already made a stellar impression.
Alley V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new eatery on Feb. 18, wrote, “The menu is extensive — tons of options, and you can order many of the specialty items as regular rolls or hand rolls, which is great. The Mango Roll was the table favorite.”
Yelper Ro M. noted, “The atmosphere inside is cozy and pleasant with great lighting, as well as decor. … Sashimi portions are thick, meaty, delicious … Once you finish your main meal, your mouth is watering to have one of the tasty desserts to finish off the night. Or, of course you can top a great-tasting meal with a sake.”
Head on over to try it out: Mika Sushi 3 is open from 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, noon–10 p.m. on Saturday and from noon–9 p.m. on Sunday.
Article provided by Hoodline.