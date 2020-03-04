Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver area soccer fans will get a treat this summer when Mexico and Colombia meet at Empower Field at Mile High on May 30. The international matchup is part of the annual Mexican National Team U.S. Tour. Both teams are expected to bring their top men’s rosters to Denver.
Fans interested in pre-registering for tickets can visit www.MexTour.org.
This isn’t the first time the Mexican National Team has visited Denver. Mexico last played in the Mile High City in June of last summer, defeating Canada 3-1 in a group stage match of the CONCACAF Golf Cup. An average of nearly 54,000 fans attended last year’s annual American tour.
