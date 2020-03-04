GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — For the first time since rescuing two children from a hostage situation, Greeley Police Officer Steve Perkins shared with CBS4 what happened. While talking about climbing into a room while the armed suspect stood outside the door, Perkins hoped the community would be comforted by knowing the Greeley Police Department as a whole trains thoroughly for successful rescues like the one he was part of.

On Feb. 19, Perkins was one of two officers who responded to a home on the east side of Greeley on reports of a suspect violating a restraining order. When they arrived, a suspect with a firearm was located on the second level of the home. In Perkins’ body camera footage, obtained by CBS4, the armed suspect is heard telling police not to come up the stairs to him or those being held against their will.

“Don’t try it. I’m not playing no games,” the suspect yelled at officers. “Don’t come up here, don’t (expletive) come up here.”

Perkins called for assistance from the SWAT team, and monitored the situation while waiting.

“If we came up, he (was) going to start shooting,” Perkins told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Officers on scene tried to negotiate with the suspect, at times even retrieving cigarettes and a cell phone for him. However, the suspect demanded that officers throw the objects upstairs and not approach him.

“He was very agitated with our presence,” Perkins said.

As the SWAT team arrived, Perkins exited the home. As he looked up toward the upstairs living area of the home he spotted two young children waiving at him through a window. Perkins said he could tell they were trying to get his attention for help.

While keeping his voice down in an effort to not alert the suspect, Perkins signaled for the children to open the window. He then quietly told them to push the screen out of the window while he radioed for a ladder.

Unaware of how long the suspect may be distracted with the presence of SWAT inside, Perkins evaluated the best options for finding a ladder. He used his radio to call for a ladder from other first responders. However, seconds later, he spotted two ladders lying in the snow in the backyard of the home.

“It was extremely fortunate,” Perkins said.

Perkins ascended the ladder and climbed through the window. As he held his firearm pointed at the bedroom door the two children climbed out of the window to safety. Perkins continuously reminded the children to be quick, yet safe. He also made sure to be quiet, as the armed suspect was in the next room over.

“Just on the other side of the door you have an armed subject,” Perkins said. “We had to move really quickly because that distraction was very effective at that moment. But, it may not be if we continue to wait.”

Perkins applauded a team effort, and thorough training from the department, for the successful rescue of every innocent life inside the home, including a dog.

The standoff ended after the suspect took his own life with a single gunshot, according to police.

Perkins applauded the children in the bedroom for going out of their way to ask the police for help, and also staying composed while exiting the home during the response.

“The kids were really brave,” Perkins said.