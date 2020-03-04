Comments
RAWLINS, Wyo. (CBS4)– Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopened early Wednesday, more than two days after it was closed during a deadly crash that involved more than 100 vehicles. I-80 reopened from Laramie to Rawlins in both directions after being closed since 4 p.m. Sunday.
As of Tuesday morning, both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-80 remained closed. Exactly what caused the crash is still being investigated.
Witnesses said that no one could stop because of the icy conditions on the road.
More than 100 vehicles were involved in the crash that killed three people and left several people injured, some critically.