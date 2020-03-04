Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – After seven hours of deliberations, a Denver jury returned a guilty verdict after a man is shot to death during a robbery. Husham Al Kinani, now 20 years old, is guilty of attempted first degree murder.
Thomas Steen was shot and killed during an aggravated robbery in the Baker neighborhood. It happened in October of 2018.
Another suspect, Ibrahim Amir Musa, now 22 years old, pleaded guilty to murder in February. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Musa agreed to pay more than $22,000 in restitution.
Al Kinani will be sentenced on April 10.