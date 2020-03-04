CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – After seven hours of deliberations, a Denver jury returned a guilty verdict after a man is shot to death during a robbery. Husham Al Kinani, now 20 years old, is guilty of attempted first degree murder.

Husham Al Kinani (credit: Denver Police)

Thomas Steen was shot and killed during an aggravated robbery in the Baker neighborhood. It happened in October of 2018.

Thomas Steen (credit: GoFundMe)

Another suspect, Ibrahim Amir Musa, now 22 years old, pleaded guilty to murder in February. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Musa agreed to pay more than $22,000 in restitution.

Ibrahim Amir Musa (credit: Denver Police)

Al Kinani will be sentenced on April 10.

