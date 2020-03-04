



– The Colorado Rockies have a 30-year lease agreement with the Denver Metropolitan Major League Baseball Stadium District to play at Coors Field. The baseball stadium is a very popular place for baseball fans to gather when there’s a Major League Baseball game going on there.

Notable Moments at Coors Field

Coors Field was the host of the 1998 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The New York Yankees made their first regular season trip to Coors Field in June 2002. The Yankees won the series taking the first two out of three games.

The first 1-0 game at Coors Field was on July 9, 2005. It happened after Major League Baseball allowed the Rockies to start using a humidor on May 15, 2002. The humidor was implemented because pitchers complained the thin air at Denver’s elevation wouldn’t allow for ball movement on pitches, letting the hitters get an upper hand. The humidor controls the moisture level in baseballs, which helps keep them from becoming dried out.

Coors Field was home to Games 3 and 4 of the 2007 World Series against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox won the World Series at Coors Field in Game 4.

In 2018, the Rockies unveiled their new and improved scoreboard in honor of their 25th anniversary season. The board stands 8,369 feet tall and features one large LED video display from top to bottom. It’s fully-HD and features 6.8 million LED lights. It’s the size of 784 60-inch televisions.

Fun Facts

Every year before the Rockies home opener, road crews in Denver paint a purple stripe down Blake Street from 22nd to 19th right in front of Coors Field.

The right field wall is 6 feet higher than the left field wall.

The longest home run in Coors Field history was hit by Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 5, 2018. It traveled an estimated 505 feet.

Trevor Story’s second home run of the game, in the 4th inning, travelled an estimated distance of 505’, the longest home run in #Rockies history and Coors Field history according to @statcast. It is the longest home run ever measured by @statcast since its establishment in 2015. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) September 6, 2018

A baseball travels 9 percent faster at 5,280 feet than at sea level.

Since the park’s opening in 1995, there has been one no hitter.

The Rooftop

The Rooftop, a 38,000 square foot bi-level rooftop patio, is open to anyone who has a ticket to a Rockies game, regardless of where they’re sitting. The 52-foot-80-inch bar on The Rooftop is called the Coors Light Silver Bullet Bar with Colorado beers on tap. From the former right field upper deck the mountains and the Denver skyline are laid out right in front of fans. Fans can chow down on burgers, milkshakes and fries. Fans don’t have to worry about missing any of the action because there are television monitors everywhere. The space is also welcome to non-baseball fans as well. In addition to regular game tickets which get fans into the patio, patio-only tickets are also available.

Coors Field Mascot

The Rockies mascot is Dinger the purple dinosaur. Dinger is a triceratops who is regularly seen roaming the field or the stands during games.

Parking And Public Transportation

RTD Light Rail drops off at Union Station, and it’s a short walk north to Coors Field. Rideshare like Uber and Lyft have drop off points near the park. Busses drop off at Park and Blake, 22nd and Blake, and 20th and Larimer, and 22nd and Larimer.

The parking info is listed here on the Rockies website, and it includes a map:

https://www.mlb.com/rockies/tickets/parking

McGregor Square

The Colorado Rockies are building a new entertainment destination in the West Lot of Coors Field at 19th and Wazee called McGregor Square. The team hopes to bring more people to the Lower Downtown (LoDo) area even outside of baseball season. It will be a 655,000 square foot residential, commercial and open public space with restaurants, a hotel, retail stores, and multiple entertainment spaces.

More Information

More Information about Coors Field is all here:

https://www.mlb.com/rockies/ballpark