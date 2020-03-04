DENVER (CBS4) – People experiencing homelessness in an area of Denver were part of a “large scale” cleanup on Wednesday. Crews with Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure say the cleanup happened off 29th Street and Tremont Place.

DOTI said the reason for the removal is due to “deteriorating public health and safety concerns” in the area. An outreach team was also on site to talk to the homeless about resources available to them in the city.

“I’m done being on the streets,” Stephen Wirthlin told CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe. “For me to be here 11 months is too long.”

Wirthlin is one of several people who set up camp in the area where the cleanup happened. He says the outreach team is helping him out.

“I put the majority of my things, tents, sleeping bags, into storage,” he said. “And the nice folks from the coalition here are giving me a hotel to stay in for a couple of weeks I believe.”

Wirthlin said having a place to store his belongings is key. He said having to protect a camp, can oftentimes prevent those experiencing homelessness to seek out resources.

“That’s the biggest problem really is that when you have things like this you can’t leave,” he said. “Because when you do, somebody comes by and takes them.”

The city does offer 60 days of free storage for items that are not considered a health or safety hazard. Wirthlin said, along with having a temporary roof over his head, the storage will give him the opportunity to focus on finding a job and getting back on his feet.

“I am very thankful they are helping me out,” he said. “It’s taken me 11 months to get to this point, but I’m going to take this opportunity and run like hell with it.”

DOTI said they gave people in the area a weeks notice about the cleanup, and they “are in compliance with the terms of the Settlement Agreement the City entered into as a result of the homeless class action lawsuit.”