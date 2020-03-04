



– The worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus is leading to some changes in the way people worship. To limit the possible spread, some churches in the Denver metro area are adjusting by asking that people no longer shake hands or hug.

At least two churches in Greenwood Village are among those that have decided to take precautions.

“The more we see on the news every day, the more concerns (rise),” said Pastor Barb Lyons at Covenant Presbyterian DTC.

Lyons is well aware of the worry about the spread of the coronavirus. So last Sunday at Covenant, she made a request to take shaking hands out of the service.

RELATED: ‘Top Priority Is Keeping Our State Safe’: Colorado Governor Announces Coronavirus Action Plan

“Pat a shoulder or do the elbow bump, smile at each other,” she told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh. “Let’s just be safe. And I think there was relief in the room.”

A few blocks away at Saint Peter Lutheran, they have put up signs of the times from the CDC that describe the best way to wash your hands. The pastor is already practicing what they are preaching.

“This past weekend, I was actually diagnosed with flu,” said Pastor Dave Risendal.

So the pastor spoke to CBS4 by phone.

“I’m working from home. My symptoms are gone by now, but a couple more days before I’m going to get out into public,” he explained.

You will find lots of hand sanitizer at the church as they institute their bishop’s list of coronavirus precautions. They include: follow the pastor’s example and stay home if you’re sick, pay additional attention to clean hands when handing out and receiving communion, and consider passing the peace in a different way.

“We’re going to ask people to do some elbow bumps and toes taps instead of hugs and handshakes,” Risendal said.

Another idea is pass the hand sanitizer along with a smile. During this time of uncertainty, it may end up being a blessing.