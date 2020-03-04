(CBS4) – Two more Colorado school districts are closing on March 19 because of a large number of teacher absences. The educators will be attending a Day of Action rally at the state capitol. The rally is part of a nationwide effort.
The 27J School District stated they will treat the day as a snow day which means classified and certified staff will not have to work and will be paid; there will not be childcare at elementary schools.
The district says 65% of the certified staff asked to be off that day, and more than half of those absences have not been filled.
Adams 12 Five Star Schools will also close for the same reason. Officials there say field trips will be canceled unless otherwise noted. After school activities are on schedule, however.
Childcare will be available for families who are already enrolled in BASE.
The district does not anticipate having to make up this day unless they encounter more snow days before the end of the school year.
Both Denver Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools announced they will also be closed.