ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada were able to catch up with some car thieves after they got a flat tire on the stolen car and left a note on the windshield. The car was found parked behind an apartment complex.
Police located the car, abandoned, with a flat tire. There was a note on the windsheild that read, “Please don’t tow! I went to get a tire and will be back shortly! Thank you.”
The note was signed.
Police didn’t tow the car right away, instead they searched for the driver and caught up to both the driver and passenger a couple of blocks away.
Both were arrested.