Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Wednesday is the deadline to submit petitions that would ban abortions after 22 weeks in Colorado. The group behind it needs nearly 125,000 signatures to get the measure on the November ballot.
If approved, it would make performing an abortion after 22 weeks gestational age, a class one misdemeanor unless a doctor determined the procedure was necessary to save the life of the mother.
The group must submit boxes of petitions to the Secretary of State’s Office by Wednesday. They say they have more than the required signatures to put the issue on the ballot.
Many believe if the measure makes the ballot, voters could approve it.