DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for Wayne Vigil, wanted for robbery, criminal trespass and domestic violence. Anyone who can help find him could be eligible for $2,000.

Vigil, 34, is described as an Hispanic male, 5-foot-5, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

 

