DENVER (CBS4) – Long lines of voters at Denver’s Calvary Baptist Church surprised some officials on Super Tuesday. Dozens of people waited patiently as of 6 p.m.
Polls for Colorado’s primary close at 7 p.m.
Some folks waiting about an hour at Denver’s Calvary Baptist Church to cast votes tonight! Bigger turnout here than officials & voters thought but many say it’s worth the wait… so far! Gotta get it done! #supertuesday2020 @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/y2ysUuAt3e
— Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) March 4, 2020
Many of those in line tell CBS4’s Jamie Leary the long lines are worth the wait.
