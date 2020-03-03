CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – Long lines of voters at Denver’s Calvary Baptist Church surprised some officials on Super Tuesday. Dozens of people waited patiently as of 6 p.m.

Polls for Colorado’s primary close at 7 p.m.

PHOTO GALLERY: Super Tuesday In Colorado

Many of those in line tell CBS4’s Jamie Leary the long lines are worth the wait.

Campaign 2020 Resources

See a list of important dates in Colorado’s 2020 election cycle.

Register to vote through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

Comments

Leave a Reply