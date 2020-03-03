Comments
(CBSNewYork/CBS Local) – Mets prospect Tim Tebow, the former Denver Broncos quarterback and TV announcer, continues to follow his baseball dreams. Tebow, now 32 years old, is entering his fourth professional baseball season in the Mets organization and is one of the team’s non-roster invitees for the third straight Spring Training.
Last season, in AAA, he hit an underwhelming .163 over 239 at-bats, with four home runs, 19 RBI and 98 strikeouts. He fared better the previous season, in AA, where he hit a surprising .273 over 298 at-bats, with six home runs, 36 RBI and 103 strikeouts. Before his time with the Mets organization, Tebow had not played baseball since high school.
Tebow will likely start this season back in AAA. And the odds remain low that he will crack the majors, given his age, though he did recently hit his first-ever spring training home run. But anything is possible with the Mets, who may find themselves out of the playoff race later in the summer and in dire need of a publicity (and attendance) boost.