DENVER (CBS4) – The Globeville neighborhood in Denver could soon be home to a Tesla repair facility. BusinessDen reports the car manufacturer requested permits from the city.

The proposed site, near Interstates 70 and 25, would serve as a body repair center. According to the company’s website, such centers specialize in structural damage.

Denver, Littleton and Superior all house “service centers.”

