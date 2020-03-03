DENVER (CBS4) – The final round of polling before Super Tuesday shows Bernie Sanders holding his lead in Colorado. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are nearly tied for second.
The Data for Progress poll has the Vermont Senator leading all candidates at 32%. Warren is statistically in second at 21% and Biden is at 18%. That’s inside the margin of error of 4.2%.
Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is in fourth place at 16%, just above the threshold to secure delegates. Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race on Sunday, has 8% of the votes. He has not filed official paperwork to withdraw his name from the Colorado ballot, so his votes will still count. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar trails behind at 3%, but has filed that paperwork so votes for her will not count. Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard is polling at 1%.
Polls close at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. This is Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years.