Denver Weather: Longest Stretch Without Snow In 6 Weeks!The Denver metro area has virtually no chance of snow for at least the next six days. The last time the area has gone more than four days without snow was in January.

More Than 100 Vehicles Involved In Pileup On I-80 In WyomingMore than 100 vehicles including numerous semis were involved in a chain reaction crash on Interstate 80 in Wyoming on Sunday afternoon.

WATCH: Rotary Snowplow Clears Way For Cumbres & Toltec Scenic RailroadFor the first time in more than two decades, a rotary snowplow cleared the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad tracks. The rotary snowplow sliced its way way through the snowdrifts on Sunday.

Denver Weather: Snow Totals From Storm Measure Between 0.5 And 4 InchesMost neighborhoods in the Denver metro area saw 1-2 inches of snow late Sunday into early Monday. Some areas saw less while other locations saw up to 4 inches including the Broomfield area.