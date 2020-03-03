Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A new bill would allow teenagers in Colorado to vote in certain elections. Colorado could become the first state in the U.S. to allow this.
On Tuesday at the state Capitol, students advocated for their voice to be heard. The bill would allow teens as young as 16 years old to vote in school board elections.
One sophomore said that she and her classmates should have the right to decide policies that impact their day-to-day lives.
“The fact of the matter is also that there is a gap between someone who is in school versus someone who is actually voting in school board elections,” said the student.
State lawmakers heard the bill in a House committee on Tuesday.