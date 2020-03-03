BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder hired its first female police chief. Maris Herold will start her new job on April 20.
Herold served with the Cincinnati Police Department for 23 years and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociaology from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Herold also holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Xavier University.
“While we have some community challenges and healing ahead of us, I believe Boulder has excellent officers and staff dedicated to public safety and who are sincerely interested in partnering with the community to ensure the highest standards and an equitable approach to local policing,” Herold said in a statement.
Herold has a background in social work, serving as a sexual assault investigator and as a psychiatric intake worker in a juvenile mental health facility. She also graduated from the FBI National Academy.
According to city officials, she will earn a salary of $185,000 and is eligible for up to $100,000 in home assistance to live within the city.