Comments
RAWLINGS, Wyo. (CBS4)– A portion of Interstate 80 in Wyoming remains closed Tuesday more than 36 hours after a deadly crash involving more than 100 vehicles. The crash happened Sunday afternoon during a snowstorm that also brought snow to Colorado.
As of Tuesday morning, westbound lanes of I-80 were closed due to winter driving conditions from Rawlins to Laramie. The estimated opening time for those lanes is 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Eastbound lanes of I-80 is closed from Rawlins to Laramie and the estimated time for reopening is 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses said that no one could stop because of the icy conditions on the road.
More than 100 vehicles were involved in the crash that killed three people and left several people injured, some critically.