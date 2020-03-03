Comments
(CBS4) – As expected, President Donald Trump has won the Republican presidential primary in Colorado. With 34 percent of precincts reporting 20 minutes after the polls closed, Trump had 92.76% of the vote.
Hillary Clinton won by a 47 percent to 45 percent margin.
Bill Weld was the next highest vote-getter. He gathered 3.55% of the vote with 34 percent of precincts reporting.
The win marks the first time Trump has won an election in Colorado. He lost to Ted Cruz in the Republican caucus in 2016 and lost out to Hillary Clinton in the general election by a 47 percent to 45 percent margin.
Last month Trump rallied supporters in Colorado during a Keep America Great rally in Colorado Springs. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Cory Gardner, a first-term Republican up for reelection this year, joined Trump at the rally.