DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver metro area has virtually no chance of snow for at least the next six days. The last time the area has gone more than four days without snow was in January.

More than half the days in February included snow in Denver and total snowfall for the month was about 9 inches above normal. The city officially measured 16.5 inches. The month also tied with February 1923 for the 24th coldest in 148 years of weather records.

March also started with snow late Sunday into Monday morning. Many areas around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins saw 1-2 inches of accumulation before most of it melted Monday afternoon.

A very different weather pattern will dominate Colorado from Tuesday through Saturday. Instead of a storm originating in the Pacific Ocean coming straight for Colorado, the most recent storm from the Pacific will move across southern Arizona and New Mexico and then move straight into Texas. The storm track means tranquil weather for Colorado.

High temperatures in the Denver metro area will reach at least the mid 50s on Tuesday followed by the lower 60s on Wednesday. Everywhere in Colorado will turn warmer compared to recent days.

By Friday and Saturday, highs should reach the upper 60s and could hit 70 degrees in some metro area neighborhoods.