DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver need help identifying suspects wanted for breaking into businesses in east Denver.
Surveillance video shows the two suspects burglarizing a business. Investigators believe the suspects are also connected to another burglary at a business.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.