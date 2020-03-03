Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Public School district announced there will not be class held on March 19. District officials say a large number of teachers will be absent that day for the Colorado Education Association “Educator Day of Action.”
While all public schools, including preschools, will be closed, district officials say families with students in charter schools are urged to contact their individual schools.
“We would not be able to provide academic programs even if we were to call in as many substitute teachers as possible. Please understand that we took the time to explore all resources and options before making this decision,” the district stated.
School will resume on March 20.
After school activities remain scheduled, unless individual schools cancel them.
The district also states they will not have to make up this day, unless there are more snow days.
