COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the man who was killed by police in Commerce City last month after he led them on a car chase and fired shots at a driver he crashed into. The coroner says David Heeke was 63 and a resident of Haysville, Kansas.
An investigation into the Feb. 14 shooting continues. Police said that day that a driver in a white Ford pickup fled from officers at the scene of a reported domestic violence situation and then crashed into a car at 104th Avenue and Blackhawk Street. Officers fired their guns at the man at that location after they said he shot at a woman inside the car that he crashed into with a handgun.
East 104th Avenue was closed for several hours afterwards.