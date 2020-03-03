DENVER (CBS4) – Representatives from the Colorado National Guard’s Cyber Defense Forces helped monitor Tuesday’s election results across the state. Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order for National Guard personnel to be on hand to help protect election infrastructure in the state’s Security Operations Center.
Colorado was one of 21 states that had its elections systems “impacted” by Russian hackers during the 2016 election. The Secetary of State then likened it to jiggling the doors on a locked house. The current holder of that office insists the system is well protected.
“In Colorado, you cannot manipulate the election results. That is because we have a voter verified paper ballot,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “None of our voting equipment is connected to the Internet.”
Besides National Guardsmen trained in cybersecurity, the FBI, Department of Homeleand Security and U.S. Attorney are also keeping watch over Colorado’s election.
“I think they do some threats with intrusion but the real one will be with the presidential election coming up,” said Maj. Gen. Mike Loh with the Colorado National Guard.
In Jan., Griswold hosted a summit with most of the county clerks from around the state to prepare for any possible interference with the upcoming elections. In groups, clerks from around the state were put under pressure with different types of scenarios that could impact an election process.
