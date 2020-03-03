



– As a student, Juliana Broste, did a 5-year work/study internship at CBS4. When she graduated college, she turned her passion for travel into blog, Traveling Jules . Now she’s going even further through a new job with the dating app, Bumble.

“So bumble has three modes: Bumble Date, which everyone is familiar with, Bumble BFF for friendship, and Bumble Biz for partnerships,” Broste explained.

Broste is now working for Bumble as a Global Connector Bee, which means that as she travels to new destinations, she uses the app to arrange dates, make new friends, and create business contacts.

“Maybe I’ll meet the one, who knows,” she said with a smile.

It’s a dream job for someone who was never into dating apps. It allows her to expand her personal life while she pursues her career.

“It’s the magic of trying something new is you take yourself out of your comfort zone and just give it a shot,” Broste told CBS4.

So far she’s used the app in Singapore and Bali, the first few stops in this 9-month assignment. She says that she gets her sense of adventure from growing up in Denver.

“We are an adventurous bunch. We love to do things outdoors.”

Broste is sharing her experiences, not only of the places she goes, but the people she meets along the way. In Singapore, she got a neighborhood tour from some local residents, and she went on a date.

“When you travel, everything opens up,” she said. “I’ve been so surprised by the quality of people I’ve met. It’s been such a valuable amount of time spent.”

Next up, Broste plans to visit several cities in the U.S. and Canada before heading overseas again. She hopes her adventures will inspire others.

“Take yourself out of your comfort zone and meet more people.”