



Some drivers are out hundreds of dollars tonight after they say they all hit the same pothole. It happened Tuesday morning on Interstate 270 west just before exit one.

CBS4 spoke to three different drivers who went to get their damaged tires fixed at the Discount Tire in Federal Heights. A store manager said his employees had fixed or replaced tires for six or seven drivers who all claimed to hit the same pothole.

“It actually popped a hole in it, so they weren’t able to repair it so they had to replace the whole tire,” said Rogelio Nunoz.

On Tuesday morning, Nunoz was headed from Aurora to Boulder for his job when he says he hit a pothole. Immediately, he lost tire pressure and pulled over.

“After that dip I felt a thunk, so it felt like a hole, and I felt my car immediately struggle,” he said.

When he pulled over, he could believe what he saw, so he started taking pictures on his cell phone.

“While I was waiting for my tow truck, I noticed at least 15 more vehicles pull off to the side of the road,” Nunoz said.

He had his car towed to Discount Tire, where he met several other drivers with similar experiences. One of them was Gina Sera.

“Two tires on the driver’s side, both of them were destroyed,” Sera said.

While Nunoz says he’s out $400, Sera is out $550.

“It’s terribly frustrating,” she said. “We don’t have this kind of money for brand new tires.”

Both drivers say on top of that, they had to call out of work to handle maintenance.

“I can’t clock any hours, and I’m paid by the hour, so big hit there, big hit on the tow company bill,” Nunoz said.

By Tuesday afternoon, it appeared CDOT had repaired the pothole. Multiple calls from CBS4 about the situation were not answered or returned.

Gina Sera plans to file a claim with the state.

“I expect to be ignored, but I’m still going to fill out the form and make and attempt to let the state know that I’m sad about this,” She said.

According to the department’s website, you can file a road maintenance request on the Contact Us webpage.