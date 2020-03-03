DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans who voted for Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar and cast their ballots ahead of Super Tuesday won’t have their ballots counted. The two Democratic presidential candidates dropped out the race just before Super Tuesday.
Both candidates threw their support by former-rival and Vice President Joe Biden.
So far, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office reports more than 1.3 million ballots have been returned as of Tuesday morning. Of those, 683,331 are Democrats; 549,284 are Republican and 78,862 are “in process.”
