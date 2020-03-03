Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos made their first move of the 2020 offseason on Tuesday trading a 4th round pick to Jacksonville for CB A.J. Bouye, according to a source familiar with the situation. Bouye is coming off of a season in which he started 14 games and had one interception.
He also recorded 65 total tackles.
Bouye played his first four seasons with the Houston Texans before singing a free agent deal with the Jaguars in 2017.
The trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins on March 18.
Chris Harris, Jr. is set to become a free agent when the new league year begins and is expected to leave Denver so this move will help fill the void left by his departure.