BLACK HAWK, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Black Hawk honored three employees of the Monarch Casino with “Citizen Lifesaving Awards” for their quick thinking that saved the life of one of their guests. They performed CPR on a patron after he went into cardiac arrest.
The man became ill at the casino last December.
Police believe the training the staff received saved the man’s life, “They provide a great deal of support with their casino staff being trained in CPR and first aid.”
The managers at the resort said this was an example of why they take their training so seriously.