(HOODLINE) –
If you’re after pizza or Italian food, look no further than this fresh business. The newcomer to Washington Virginia Vale, called Bella Italia, is located at 5075 Leetsdale Drive.
Per the business’ Facebook page, Bella Italia is known for its classic family-style Italian cuisine and house-made pizzas. On the menu, expect to see items like baked eggplant rollentino, fried calamari, caprese salad, baked cheese ravioli, chicken parmesan, assorted calzones, spaghetti Bolognese, fettuccine Alfredo and a sizable list of specialty pizza options.
Bella Italia has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Sarah L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new pizzeria on Feb. 13, wrote, “I’ve been twice since they opened, once for a calzone and once for a full pie — both delicious. They even offer pizza by the slice and Italian baked goods, too! Prices were just right and they even deliver.”
Yelper Brooke H. added, “Love this place. … The food is out-of-this-world good — homemade and yummy. The Italian pastries are the best in Denver. Try the almond cookies.”
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bella Italia is open from 10:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and from 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
