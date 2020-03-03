Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police arrested a man Tuesday morning on charges of kidnapping, assault and menacing. Brian Webster, 37, is accused of using a knife to grab a female employee at a clothing store.
Officers were called to the clothing store at the Arvada Marketplace off of West 52nd Avenue just after 7 p.m. Monday. The female employee received minor injuries and the suspect fled the scene.
Investigators quickly identified Webster as the suspect and released a surveillance photo to officers and detectives. Webster was taken into custody Tuesday morning near the area of 5500 West 56th Avenue.