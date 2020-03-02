CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under: Interstate 80, Wyoming News

RAWLINS, Wyo. (CBS4)– More than 100 vehicles including numerous semis were involved in a chain reaction crash on Interstate 80 in Wyoming on Sunday afternoon. Multiple people suffered injuries in the pileup and three people died.

(credit: JD Dickey)

The crash happened about 4 p.m. on I-80 between Rawlins and Wamsutter. Westbound lanes remained closed on Monday evening from Laramie to Wamsutter and eastbound from Evanston to Creston Junction.

(credit: JD Dickey)

Witnesses said that no one could stop because of the icy conditions on the road. A winter storm brought snow to that area of Wyoming and into Colorado on Sunday.

(credit: JD Dickey)

What happened leading up to the multi-vehicle crash is being investigated. There is no estimate on when that section of I-80 will reopen.

Comments
  1. Kevin Schlutt says:
    March 2, 2020 at 10:46 am

    Prayers to All

    Reply

Leave a Reply