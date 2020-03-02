Comments
RAWLINS, Wyo. (CBS4)– More than 100 vehicles including numerous semis were involved in a chain reaction crash on Interstate 80 in Wyoming on Sunday afternoon. Multiple people suffered injuries in the pileup and three people died.
The crash happened about 4 p.m. on I-80 between Rawlins and Wamsutter. Westbound lanes remained closed on Monday evening from Laramie to Wamsutter and eastbound from Evanston to Creston Junction.
Witnesses said that no one could stop because of the icy conditions on the road. A winter storm brought snow to that area of Wyoming and into Colorado on Sunday.
What happened leading up to the multi-vehicle crash is being investigated. There is no estimate on when that section of I-80 will reopen.
Prayers to All