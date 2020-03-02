Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado voters are among those in 14 states casting presidential primary ballots for Super Tuesday. The deadline to submit ballots is 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Register to vote through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado voters are among those in 14 states casting presidential primary ballots for Super Tuesday. The deadline to submit ballots is 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
It’s too late to mail your ballot so voters must drop it off in person at a drop box or a polling center.
For the first time in two decades, Colorado is hosting a presidential primary rather than the caucus system.
Campaign 2020 Resources
See a list of important dates in Colorado’s 2020 election cycle.
The field of candidates who will be on Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years has been largely established. To see a list of the candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary (which is also Super Tuesday) click here.
Register to vote through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.