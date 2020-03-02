



– The man accused in a string of deadly hammer attacks in Lakewood and Aurora in 1984 made his first court appearance in Colorado on Monday. Alex Christopher Ewing, 59, appeared in Arapahoe County District Court for an advisement on the charges against him in the homicides of Bruce Bennett, Debra Bennet and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa. The Bennetts’ youngest daughter, Vanessa, was attacked but survived.

Ewing faces 13 separate counts:

• 3 counts first-degree murder – after deliberation

• 3 counts felony murder

• Attempted first-degree murder

• 2 counts first-degree sexual assault

• First-degree assault

• 2 counts sexual assault on a child

• First-degree burglary

• 5 sentence enhancers

Ewing spent the last 20 months fighting extradition from Nevada, where he was imprisoned for an unrelated crime, but his motion was denied by the Nevada Supreme Court.

It wasn’t until 2018 that DNA evidence led investigators to Ewing.

Ewing also faces charges in Jefferson County District Court in the January 1984 homicide of Patricia Smith. Smith’s daughter, Chery Lettin, attended Ewing’s hearing in Arapahoe County.

“The last 20 months have been some of the hardest months ever. Not knowing what was going on and all the ties were pretty horrific for everyone,” said Lettin, “It was like reliving everything every day. After 35 years, some of the pain dissipates and it just all comes rushing back.”

Lettin and her two children discovered Smith’s body in her Lakewood home, six days before the Bennett murders. She hopes justice for her mother’s death will come next, at Ewing’s future trial in Jefferson County.

“I’m just so glad to see this day come. It’s long overdue. We’re so grateful for everybody’s help and getting him here finally,”said Lettin.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, 18th Judicial District, it’s too early to say if they’ll seek the death penalty for Ewing. His next court appearance in Arapahoe County will be April 3.

Ewing will appear for an advisement hearing in Jefferson County District Court for the murder of Patricia Smith on March 10.