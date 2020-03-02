Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Primrose School of Littleton celebrated Read Across America Day on Monday with two celebrity readers. A Littleton police officer and Mayor Jerry Valdez took turns reading to the students.
Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat also made a guest appearance at the event. The excitement continues all week as parents, grandparents and friends from the community will serve as guest readers every day.
As part of Read Across America week, the school will also donate nearly 800 books to Warren Village, a local charity that helps low-income, single-parent families.