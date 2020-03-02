CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Littleton News

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Primrose School of Littleton celebrated Read Across America Day on Monday with two celebrity readers. A Littleton police officer and Mayor Jerry Valdez took turns reading to the students.

(credit: CBS)

Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat also made a guest appearance at the event. The excitement continues all week as parents, grandparents and friends from the community will serve as guest readers every day.

(credit: CBS)

As part of Read Across America week, the school will also donate nearly 800 books to Warren Village, a local charity that helps low-income, single-parent families.

