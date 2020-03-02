



– Supporters of Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar had already gathered outside Mile High Station in Denver on Monday for a rally when she announced she was leaving the race . That included Linda Dee, who spoke with CBS4 after learning the news.

“I’m a moderate and I had really hoped that she would do better,” Dee said.

Linda Morales was also disappointed.

“It certainly leaves a lot people in a tough spot as far as who to support,” she said.

Klobachar is the third candidate in as many days to drop out of the Democratic primary, just before Super Tuesday when a third of delegates are awarded. Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday, one week after campaigning in Colorado. Colorado is one of the 14 states hosting a presidential primary on Tuesday.

Klobachar supporter Mary Ann Panarelli, like many Colorado voters, has already cast her ballot.

“I think it’s going to make tomorrow’s vote — Super Tuesday — across the country somewhat confusing and the results are going to be difficult to interpret because many of the people who people had already voted for are not running.”

The sudden exodus of candidates comes as party leaders try to narrow the field of Bernie Sanders alternatives so the centrist vote is concentrated in one candidate instead of split among many. But the impact in Colorado is muted by the all-mail election here. A third of votes are already cast, and if you chose a candidate who has since dropped out, you don’t get a re-vote. If you still have your ballot and haven’t sealed it, however, you can cross the name out and vote for someone else. If you have already sealed your ballot, and want to vote for someone else, you will have to vote in person on Tuesday at a polling place. The deadline to submit ballots is 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here are the five major candidates for the Democrats who are still left: Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

