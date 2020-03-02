Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man was busted in Jefferson County for allegedly transporting large amounts of fentanyl from California. Gladimir Jesus Gamez, 34, was stopped on Interstate 70 near Golden.
The Colorado State Patrol trooper found three bricks of Fentanyl in Gamez’s vehicle that weighed nearly seven-and-a-half pounds.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Fentanyl is at least 50 times more potent than morphine.
Gamez has been charged with one count of possession with intent to sell fentanyl and one count of introducing or importing into the State of Colorado- more than 14 grams of fentanyl.
He remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.