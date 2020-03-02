



Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee shop to a Mexican restaurant with bar.

– Looking to uncover all that East Colfax has to offer?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in East Colfax, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

QuinceEssential Coffee House

Topping the list is QuinceEssential Coffee House, an outlet to score coffee, tea and more. Located at 1447 Quince St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 305 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to coffee drinks, flavored lattes, teas, sodas and other beverages, QuinceEssential Coffee House features a variety of food items on its menu, such as breakfast burritos, baked goods and vegan snacks.

Tacos Acapulco

Next up is Mexican eatery Tacos Acapulco, situated at 8890 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 216 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, anticipate a sizable list of filling options for tacos, burritos and tortas, which include carnitas, al pastor, lengua and ham.

7 Leguas Mexican Grille

Bar and Mexican cantina 7 Leguas Mexican Grille, which serves seafood and more, is another superior choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8501 E. Colfax Ave., 4.5 stars out of 155 reviews.

The menu at 7 Leguas Mexican Grille is brimming with classic Mexican plates, ranging from tortilla soup, quesadillas, queso fundido and nachos supreme to fish tacos, vegetable fajitas, burritos and chimichangas.

Regal Bakery & Cafe

Last but not least is Regal Bakery & Cafe, a bakery that offers breakfast, brunch, lunch, coffee, tea and more, with 4.5 stars out of 109 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1141 Syracuse St. to give it a go for yourself.

According to its Yelp page, this much-loved cafe is known for its breakfast and lunch options, hot and cold beverages and quality fresh-baked goods, which are available for custom orders with proper notice.

Article provided by Hoodline.