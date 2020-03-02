SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A new diversion program in Summit County is considered a win-win. The program is keeping low level criminal offenders out of jail cells while also costing taxpayers less.

Tom, who didn’t want to use his last name, was caught in the middle of some white collar crime in Summit County. Despite the serious charges he faced, he’s well on his way to leaving the entire case behind him, with his record cleared.

“What I did was spontaneous. It wasn’t planned,” Tom told CBS4 on Monday.

Tom didn’t have a criminal record. And if he completes this program successfully, he still won’t.

“They gave me the opportunity, based on my past history, to get in this program and — good for me — the county just started it,” he added.

Tom’s in the 5th Judicial District’s new diversion program. The aim is keeping low level criminals out of jail cells while still making them pay for their crimes.

“We want to identify people that just got into a bad spot they don’t have a criminal mind but they got in a bad spot they made a bad choice and we want to give them a second chance,” program director Amy Padden said.

Padden said since launching, the program has had about a 90% success rate. The same can’t be said for our criminal justice system overall.

“It is much more successful than putting somebody in the Department of Corrections, a prison sentence. Those success rates are only 50% to 60%,” Padden added.

Tom is expected to complete community service, he’s in counseling and has to keep in close contact with Padden as he works through this process, something he’s grateful to be given a chance to do.