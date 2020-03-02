DENVER (CBS4) – Most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area saw 1-2 inches of snow late Sunday into early Monday. Some areas saw less while other locations saw up to 4 inches including the Broomfield area.

Official snowfall for Denver as measured at DIA was 0.5 inches. This brings the total for the season to 46.9 inches which is about 10.5 inches above normal through March 2. On average Denver sees about 57 inches of snow each season with March and April typically being the snowiest months of the year. So it’s very likely total snowfall will be above normal this season.

Snow reports elsewhere Monday morning varied from 0.5 inches in Brighton to about 4 inches in Boulder. Downtown Denver at CBS4 we had 1.5 inches.

The early March snow comes on the heels of a very snowy February. Total official snowfall in February was 16.5 inches which was enough to tie with February 1953 for the 11th snowiest on record. Normal February snowfall in Denver is 7.7 inches.

It was also a much colder than normal February with an average temperature of 28.1 degrees which was 4.4 degrees below normal. The month just missed ranking on the list Top 20 coldest February’s on record.

After sunshine gradually returns to the Front Range Monday afternoon, the rest of the week will be mainly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the 50s on Tuesday will be followed by 60s on Wednesday.