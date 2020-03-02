



– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has created a coronavirus task force that will coordinate among public agencies as the virus continues its spread across the country. Even though there are no confirmed cases in Colorado, Hancock emphasized the city is ready if coronavirus strikes.

“We are taking the concern around coronavirus very seriously, but it’s important, also, that we not panic,” Hancock said during a press conference in his office Monday afternoon.

Hancock explained the task force will be led by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and Office of Emergency Management. It will coordinate planes with schools, shelters, medical providers, the airport as well as other city partners in case the virus (COVID-19) is confirmed in the state.

As of Monday, no cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Colorado — 23 people tested negative, an additional nine tests are still pending, Hancock explained. Three of the pending tests are for people in Denver.

“All of us need to keep doing what we know how to do to reduce our risk of getting any respiratory viruses,” Hancock said. “Soap and water are our best defense. Wash your hands often … hand sanitizers should contain at least 60% alcohol.”

Beyond repeated reminders for everyone to wash their hands, the city is also adding sanitation stations in public health facilities like recreation center. It is also closely monitoring economic impacts and the availability of heath supplies, the mayor said.

“We’re also monitoring how this virus is impacting travel to and from Denver,” Hancock said.

While Denver International Airport is not one of the 20 airports being screened by the Centers for Disease Control, it is enhancing its efforts to keep travelers and employees safe. That includes:

– Installing sanitary wipes in jet bridges to allow passenger to sanitize their seat on the plane.

– Adding additional free hand sanitizer stations, including in TSA security lines and information booths.

– Increasing the frequency and intensity of efforts to disinfect restrooms and other public areas.

“We are actively monitoring and assessing the potential impacts of the coronavirus and working closely with our local and federal partners and our airlines to reduce the risk to our passengers,” said airport CEO Kim Day in a press release shared with CBS4 News. “While we are providing hygiene assistance for our passengers, we strongly urge everyone to follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, including normal best practices to prevent the spread of germs.”

Even though Colorado does not yet have any confirmed cases of coronavirus, CBS4 asked if the city has any plans for “quarantine housing” if an outbreak occurs.

“We’ve done this in the past where we look to extra measures in the community to house people who are infected or under suspicion,” Bob McDonald, Executive Director of Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment, responded. “Certainly it’s not something we’re doing now, but something we’re preparing for, if needed.”

The new task force will meet for the first time on Tuesday.

Visit the city’s coronavirus information page at denvergov.org/…/coronavirus-info.html.