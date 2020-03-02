CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has dropped out of the race the day before Super Tuesday. The announcement comes just a few hours before she was set to campaign in Denver.

Amy Klobuchar (credit: CBS)

Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, is expected to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a campaign spokesman who talked to CBS News on Monday. She will appear with Biden at a rally on Monday night just hours before voters in 14 states, including Colorado, will cast ballots for Super Tuesday.

The campaign event scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Mile High Station has been cancelled.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 25: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks to the media in the spin room after the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Seven candidates qualified for the debate, hosted by CBS News and Congressional Black Caucus Institute, ahead of South Carolina’s primary in four days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Klobuchar rallied undecided voters in Aurora on Feb. 20 at the Stanley Marketplace.

This comes just one day after Pete Buttigieg dropped out. Buttigieg exited the race just one week after appearing in Colorado.

Colorado is one of 14 states voting in a presidential primary on Super Tuesday.

