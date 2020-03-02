Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has dropped out of the race the day before Super Tuesday. The announcement comes just a few hours before she was set to campaign in Denver.
Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, is expected to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a campaign spokesman who talked to CBS News on Monday. She will appear with Biden at a rally on Monday night just hours before voters in 14 states, including Colorado, will cast ballots for Super Tuesday.
The campaign event scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Mile High Station has been cancelled.
Klobuchar rallied undecided voters in Aurora on Feb. 20 at the Stanley Marketplace.
This comes just one day after Pete Buttigieg dropped out. Buttigieg exited the race just one week after appearing in Colorado.
Colorado is one of 14 states voting in a presidential primary on Super Tuesday.