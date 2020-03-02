'Where I Want To Be': CU Buffs Coach Karl Dorrell In It For The Long HaulWhile Karl Dorrell still has work to do to win over Buff Nation, it certainly helps that the former Bill McCartney assistant hasn’t forgotten a staple of this program.

Jokic's Triple-Double Leads Nuggets Over Raptors, 133-118Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season to lead Denver over the short-handed Toronto Raptors, 133-118 on Sunday night.

Avs Beat Predators, Match Season High With 6th Straight WinPavel Francouz made 30 saves in a career-best sixth straight win, Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night.

Colorado State Rams Down Air Force Falcons 87-74Kendle Moore scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers as Colorado State defeated Air Force Saturday in Fort Collins.

Clippers Rout Nuggets 132-103Los Angeles pulled even with Denver in the conference standings at 40-19. Both teams trail only the Lakers for the West's best record.

Girard's Late Goal Lifts Avalanche Over Hurricanes 3-2Samuel Girard scored a tie-breaking goal with 2:37 left in the third period and Tyson Jost scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.