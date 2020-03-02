ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Adams County man was arrested Saturday morning after a woman claimed he kidnapped and sexually assaulted her. David Lara-Ramirez, 27, was booked into the Adams County Detention Facility on charges of kidnapping, menacing and sexual assault.
The alleged victim told investigators she was taken from a Brighton tavern, without her consent, to a ranch on Powhaton Road Friday night. The woman told detectives she was forced into an outbuilding on the property where she said she was sexually assaulted and beaten at gunpoint by Lara-Ramirez.
The victim said she was able to escape Saturday morning and run to a neighboring ranch to get help. When Adams County deputies responded, they found Lara-Ramirez in the outbuilding and the firearm described by the victim.
Lara-Ramirez was booked into the Adams County Detention Facility. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.